Ukraine war tops talks between Ramaphosa and German counterpart

The war in Ukraine appears to have been at the top of the agenda during President Cyril Ramaphosa and German Chencellor Olaf Scholz’s meeting on Tuesday, with Scholz accepting Ramaphosa’s explanation about why SA decided to abstain during the UN General Assembly vote.

Speaking during a media briefing at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday, Ramaphosa was asked if SA had changed its position and why it was not supporting sanctions against Russia.

Ramaphosa said: “Chancellor Scholz and I had a few good minutes in our tête-à-tête and we talked about a number of issues, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. I was quiet heartened by the explanation he gave with regards to the stance Germany has taken.”

Ramaphosa said Scholz understands the positions taken by other countries.

“There are number of countries which in the majority supported the stance taken at the UN General Assembly. He understands the reasons each country has articulated for voting in favour of Russia and for abstaining.

“The position we took was that we would like negotiations, dialogue and engagement with Russia on this matter or between the two countries. We have been fairly consistent on that because we know very well the value of dialogue, negotiation and collaboration as in many ways it gave birth to our own democracy.”