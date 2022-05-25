Col Nthipe Boloka: The other cop who Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu allegedly plotted to kill

Convicted serial killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu was on Wednesday expected to return to the Kempton Park magistrate’s court where she faces several more charges linked to two separate cases.

Ndlovu is accused of plotting to murder the officer who investigated her killing sprees of her own family members, Sgt Keshi Mabunda.

The other officer she is accused of plotting to kill is Col Nthipe Boloka, who was her station commander at the Tembisa south police station where she served as a sergeant until her arrest.

Ndlovu is alleged to have plotted the murders of Mabunda and Boloka from behind bars following her arrest in March 2018.

Boloka, who has more than 30 years of police service, was key in Ndlovu’s arrest in 2018. He was allegedly the first police officer to find out from an informant — one of the hitmen she had hired — that she was plotting the murders of her family members.