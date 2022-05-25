LISTEN | True crime podcast song collaboration highlights the plight of SA’s missing people

Alyssa and Jesse Joao have never met their aunt Desiree Reid. She went missing in January 2000, before they were born to her sister Janet Joao. For these two teenagers, though, Desiree has remained a part of their lives as they’ve watched their mother and grandmother struggle with the unresolved grief of searching for a missing loved one.

With May 25 marking International Missing Children’s Day, the pair thought it fitting to release their first original song, Void, in memory of their aunt and to highlight the plight of missing people in SA.

In today’s special episode of True Crime South Africa, we discuss updates in the missing person cases the podcast has covered so far and play Void, which will become the podcast’s theme song for missing person episodes in future.

Listen here: