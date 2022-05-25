LISTEN | We have forgiven her – Flabba's family responds to news of Manqele's release
Habedis say they hold no grudges against rapper's killer
25 May 2022 - 12:27
The family of the murdered rapper Nkululeko “Flabba” Habedi say they have moved on and have forgiven his killer, Sindisiwe Manqele, who was released on parole on Tuesday...
