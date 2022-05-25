×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | We have forgiven her – Flabba's family responds to news of Manqele's release

Habedis say they hold no grudges against rapper's killer

25 May 2022 - 12:27 By Penwell Dlamini and Mpho Koka

The family of the murdered rapper Nkululeko “Flabba” Habedi say they have moved on and have forgiven his killer, Sindisiwe Manqele, who was released on parole on Tuesday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘You’re not a revolutionary, your brand is built on hate’: Inside Maimane and ... South Africa
  2. 'My life has been cut short': cancer patient as doctors found guilty of ... News
  3. Hillary Gardee murder accused makes U-turn in bid for bail South Africa
  4. Winner of R20.5m in Lotto last year is about to lose it all, says Ithuba South Africa
  5. Leading SA economist Mike Schüssler dies of cancer South Africa

Latest Videos

‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused
'We should increase the investment in SA': German Chancellor visits SA