More than 9,000 people sign DA petition to cut exorbitant fuel taxes

More than 9,000 people have signed the DA’s online petition to slash fuel prices following the return of the R1.50 general fuel levy.

The party started the petition calling for mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe and finance minister Enoch Godongwana to cut exorbitant taxes on fuel.

The price of petrol is expected to rise by R3.50 per litre in June with the return of the levy. This will see motorists paying more than R25 per litre.

The levy was suspended for April and May as government sought to relieve the economic stress brought by surging fuel prices.

In an open letter to Mantashe and Godongwana, the DA said: “It is time for your government to urgently cut the exorbitant taxes on fuel to lower the price of fuel, food and the cost of living.

“The ANC government has uncaringly abused South Africans through the artificially high fuel price for decades.”

It claimed cutting taxes and levies could see the price fall by up to a third. It did not provide a breakdown of how this was calculated.