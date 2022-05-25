Three men burnt to death in gruesome 'mob attack'

Three men burnt to death in a gruesome killing in the North West.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said members of the community in Morokweng village, outside Vryburg in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati district, allegedly set alight a house with three men inside on Tuesday afternoon.

“Reports suggest that members of the community went to a rented house at Ga-Mokgopha section where the three men lived. The house was allegedly pelted with stones and in the process of escaping the attack, the victims allegedly stabbed and injured some of the attackers.

“The group chased and caught the men, who were accused of dealing in drugs. They were taken back to the house, which was eventually set alight with the trio inside.

“The victims, aged between 22 and 36, burnt and died in the house.”

A murder, kidnapping and arson case was opened. Investigations are under way. No-one has been arrested yet.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena said: “What happened in Morokweng is inhumane, totally unacceptable and must be condemned. No human being should be subjected by another to any kind of brutal attack, irrespective of the nature of the accusation.”

Taking the law into one's own hands is unlawful, Kwena said. “Those who are perpetrating such acts will be dealt with accordingly.”

Mokgwabone said police are maintaining a presence in the area to restore order and members of the community are urged to remain calm and work with the police through the community policing forum (CPF) to ensure those behind such appalling acts are brought to book.

TimesLIVE

