South Africa

UNDP SA to ensure KZN flood funds are used properly after R21m donation

25 May 2022 - 09:00
UN Development Programme SA acting resident coordinator Ayodele Odusola and KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala at a press briefing in Durban.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

The UN Development Programme (UNDP) SA has vowed to ensure KwaZulu-Natal flood funds are used properly after reallocating R21m of its budget for flood relief. 

The body gave R21m to help victims of the natural disaster in the province, and said it will work with non-governmental organisations  and communities.

Speaking to eNCA, UNDP SA acting resident coordinator Ayodele Odusola said the body’s monitoring system and evaluation mechanism are strong.

He assured SA the money will not be misused nor mismanaged.

“We want to assure people that the real-time monitoring of the resources and the impact of the fund is very important,” said Odusola. 

“We use a multi stakeholder approach where it is not only government but also civil society and communities themselves that are fully involved.”

After the deadly floods left many displaced in the province last month, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala assured SA relief funds meant to help those affected will not be looted. 

“All the resources allocated for flood relief and the recovery and rebuilding process will be used in line with fiscal rectitude, accountability, transparency and openness,” said Zikalala.

He said the provincial government learnt lessons from the corruption seen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“No amount of corruption, maladministration and fraud will be tolerated or associated with this province,” said Zikalala.

“Work of quality and value for money will be done. We have monitoring institutions in place, including the auditor-general. We will act decisively without fear, favour or prejudice against anyone taking advantage of the resources meant to assist the needy communities.”

