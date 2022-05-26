Applying for the R350 grant? Website will be unavailable on these days due to system maintenance

Beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant have been warned they could struggle to access the website to check their grant status or submit applications on certain weekends.

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) announced it will take some of its services offline for essential ICT maintenance, including the SRD website.

Sassa said the application channel will be temporarily offline for some “downtown” from Friday through to late June.

Which dates will the site be offline?

The dates for system maintenance are as follows:

May 27 to May 29 ( 5pm Friday to 11pm Sunday)

June 10 to June 12 (5pm Friday to 11pm Sunday)

June 24 to June 26 (5pm Friday to 11pm Sunday)

Sassa apologised for the inconvenience.

“Please be informed that ICT will be running a series of systems and infrastructure maintenance, this will be a process done over four weekends. The first weekend of maintenance was done on May 20-22.

“Beneficiaries should please note that, during these times, the SRD website will not be available. We apologise for any possible inconvenience this maintenance might cause.”