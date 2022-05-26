Aveng to pay penalties for not completing its work on The Leonardo on time

Construction engineering company Aveng Africa has lost its bid to avoid paying penalties for failure to complete the then tallest building in Africa, The Leonardo, on time.

Aveng on Tuesday failed in its application before the high court in Johannesburg to set aside an arbitral award given by retired Supreme Court of Appeal judge Robert Nugent, the arbitrator, on February 2021 in favour of Seventy Five on Maude.

The arbitrator found that Seventy Five on Maude was entitled to levy the penalty from May 1 2019 when the agreed construction work was not completed. Aveng and Seventy Five on Maude had concluded a contract on October 25 2015 in terms of which Aveng was appointed to construct phase 1 of the basement of the mixed-use, building.

Aveng was also appointed to construct phase 2 of the project, which consisted of the podium and tower portion of The Leonardo.