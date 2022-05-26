Here's how much more Joburgers will pay for municipal services from July — and how the city budget will be spent

The City of Johannesburg is increasing property rates by 4.85%, electricity by 7.47%, water by 9.75%, sanitation by 9.75% and refuse by 5%.

The increases take effect from July 1.

Julie Suddaby, MMC for finance, said the electricity hike is significantly lower than that for the previous financial year of 14.59%. She added the hike is determined by the national energy regulator, so the city has no option but to pass it through to its residents. The water increase is also a pass-through cost from Rand Water.

The city, with 6.2-million residents, has a R77.3bn budget for the 2022/23 financial year.

Citizen engagements, she said, had led to clear priorities for the metro’s administration: “One — keep the lights on; two — keep the water running; three — keep our city clean; and four — keep our city safe.”

As a consequence, the budget provides for R1.2bn in capital expenditure on electricity infrastructure, R1.1bn capex on road infrastructure and R930m on water supply and sewer infrastructure. The city has also allocated a R13.9bn operational budget to Joburg Water.

“For the City Power turnaround strategy we are utilising both capital and operational budget — capital expenditure will amount to R1.2bn funding infrastructure upgrades and refurbishments. The operational budget for City Power is R20.5bn, of which R1.6bn is earmarked for reduction of power outages. This allocation is justified given historically low expenditure on City Power that has led to a breakdown in the city’s power network.”

Targets for this financial year include:

Joburg Water to ensure 95% of water pipe bursts repaired within 48 hours, 92% of sewer blockages cleared within 24 hours and 95% of water supply interruptions concluded within 12 hours of notification.

122km of lane roads will be resurfaced.

1,000 public lights will be installed.

The city will spend R6.1bn on public safety, the fourth-largest allocation in this year’s budget. In addition to bylaw and traffic enforcement, the establishment of an anti-land invasion unit, employment of 150 park rangers to make parks safer and regular inspections to crack down on illegal building are envisaged.

The metro is allocating R50m for the fire department: R40m to build a new fire station in Marshallstown and R10m to acquire fire and rescue equipment.

Suddaby said Johannesburg has an unemployment rate of 40% and the youth jobless rate is “a devastating 55%".

The youth skills development programme and the job seekers database were allocated R3.4m and R1.2m operational budget, respectively.

The metro is also budgeting for improved healthcare, drug recovery process programmes, support for the homeless and food security projects.

“Sadly, in Johannesburg education is no longer the great equaliser, drug abuse is,” she said. “There is a great need for more facilities to deal with drug and substance abuse. Existing facilities must be improved to accommodate a more holistic approach to treatment. To this end we have budgeted an amount of R116m in operational budget over the next three years to provide impetus to the goal of a drug-free society.”

To improve access to service at clinics, the city has allocated R21.5m to fully implement the eHealth system over the medium term, ensuring that patient records will be easily accessible, with the aim of reducing queues and waiting times. The number of clinics offering extended hours will also be increased. Additionally, the city aims to build 10 new clinics over the next three years.

TimesLIVE

