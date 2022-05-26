×

LISTEN | 'Namhla was really desperate to leave, he micromanaged her': cousin

Namhla Mtwa’s cousin talks about her relationship with alleged abuser and the night she was killed

26 May 2022 - 15:46
Mtwa's cousin says she was the first graduate in her family and wouldn't hurt a fly.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Namhla Mtwa, 35, was shot dead last month as she arrived at her home in Mthatha. It’s been alleged that she was in an abusive relationship with Major Mfesane Bhekizulu, who has denied the allegations.

Mtwa’s cousin, Banoyolo Gqoli, talks about the relationship Mtwa had with her alleged abuser, the night she was killed and misinformation in the media.

Listen:

The family dismissed claims made on eNCA by someone claiming to be Mtwa's sister.

“Unfortunately, this is not our sister and she is not from the Mtwa family,” her other cousin Siviwe Katywa said.

TimesLIVE

