×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Public violence case over 'Dudula clash' with foreigners postponed to get footage

26 May 2022 - 12:31
Dudula movement members gathered outside the Alexandra magistrate's court on Thursday in support of the six accused.
Dudula movement members gathered outside the Alexandra magistrate's court on Thursday in support of the six accused.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo

The case against six people charged with public violence after clashes between the Dudula movement and foreign nationals in Alexandra, Johannesburg, was postponed on Thursday for further investigation.

Tummies Fox, Nduduzo Ntombela, Martin Machete, Luvuyo Matiwane, George Tyhomfa and Mduduzi Mokoena were arrested on March 8 at the Pan Africa Mall.

All the suspects were released on bail of R1,000 each on March 23.

Their defence lawyer said the state had requested a postponement of the case in the Alexandra magistrate’s court to obtain video footage.

“They [state] are saying they are waiting for investigations to end, then we will know what is happening. They need to obtain the footage,” said advocate Mabinang Lebuso.

One of the suspects, Ntombela, was adamant the state did not have a case.

“One of the bail conditions is that I should not participate in any Dudula movement activities,” he said.

The case will resume on June 30.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘You’re not a revolutionary, your brand is built on hate’: Inside Maimane and Lux Dlamini’s war of words

"You are not a revolutionary, you are not a visionary, and your whole brand is built on hate," Mmusi Maimane told Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ...
News
3 days ago

SA's xenophobic attacks bear similarities to Holocaust, say experts

Holocaust experts in SA have sounded the alarm over similarities between the rise of xenophobic sentiments in the country and genocides throughout ...
News
5 days ago

Operation Dudula now targeting ‘both legal and illegal immigrants’

Operation Dudula is no longer targeting illegal immigrants only.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Winner of R20.5m in Lotto last year is about to lose it all, says Ithuba South Africa
  2. Hillary Gardee murder accused makes U-turn in bid for bail South Africa
  3. ‘You’re not a revolutionary, your brand is built on hate’: Inside Maimane and ... South Africa
  4. Emotional welcome home for Stellenbosch student South Africa
  5. Wanted: R126m jackpot winner to claim prize in Joburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused