South Africa

Shark alert along southern and Eastern Cape coastline

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
26 May 2022 - 08:47
The National Sea Rescue Institute and local municipalities issued the warning on Wednesday.
Image: Flickr/NSRI

Bathers, surfers, paddlers, kite boarders and body boarders have been warned to exercise caution due to the increased inshore shark activity along the southern and Eastern Cape coastline.

The National Sea Rescue Institute and local municipalities issued the alert on Wednesday afternoon.

“On Wednesday at Jeffreys Bay, a large shark was spotted in the breaking surfline at Secrets Beach across Commercial Marine. Surfers cleared the water without incident,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

He said over the past weeks and more recently increased shark activity has been noticed along the southern Cape coastline from Mossel Bay to Plettenberg Bay and the Eastern Cape coastline from Storms River, Tsitsikamma, to Jeffreys Bay.

“In co-operation with local municipalities, we are appealing to the public to exercise caution along these stretches of coastline due to the noticeable increased shark activity,” said Lambinon.

