Ten things you need to know about the City of Joburg 2022/2023 budget
26 May 2022 - 12:38
The City of Joburg has outlined some of the metro's priorities in its R77.3bn budget with which the new multiparty government is aiming to turn the economic hub around.
Member of the mayoral committee for finance Julie Suddaby, who tabled the budget on Wednesday, said it showed the multiparty government’s commitment to take what is broken and repair it.
Here are some of the highlights in the 2022/2023 budget:
- R40m has been allocated to build a new fire station in Marshallstown, with another R10m to acquire fire and rescue equipment for the station.
- R200m capital expenditure has been allocated to acquire 20 fire engines that are expected to be delivered by June next year.
- A dedicated prosecution unit will be formed with municipal courts being revitalised. A R1.1m operational budget has been allocated to make this a reality.
- An anti-land invasion unit to be established in the 2022/2023 financial year.
- Inner city park development will receive a capital budget of R7m, with the revamping of inner city informal trading stalls receiving R10m.
- R110m has been allocated for the upgrade of the city's roads.
- R21.5m will go to the implementation of the eHealth programme, while the automated fare collection system for the Rea Vaya bus service has been allocated R260m over the medium term.
- R35.1m has been allocated for free Wi-Fi infrastructure in libraries that will connect residents to income-generating opportunities and learning.
- R15m is earmarked for the Integrated Intelligence Operating Centre in an effort to strengthen law enforcement capabilities.
- A R1.3m operational budget has been set aside to employ 150 park rangers to make Johannesburg’s parks safer.
