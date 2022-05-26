Three siblings die in Gauteng school, another critical after drinking 'energy drink' allegedly given by dad

“First, I wish to convey my sincerest condolences to the family, particularly the mother, of the deceased learners. I further extend my condolences to friends, fellow learners and teachers of the learners, especially those who had witnessed these tragic incidents,” Lesufi said.

The boys, aged six, 13 and 16, were pupils at Ratanda Primary and Khanya Lesedi Secondary schools in Ratanda.

The department's spokesperson Steve Mabona said preliminary reports allege the father gave his five children “energy drinks” in the morning while they were preparing for school.

“Four of the learners consumed the energy drink after arriving at school on Thursday. Sadly, two of the learners died shortly [afterwards] at the school after complaining of stomach pains, while one was rushed to the nearest hospital but died on the way. The fourth sibling is in a critical condition at the hospital, while the fifth, fortunately, did not consume the energy drink.”

Mabona said the department has dispatched its psychosocial support unit to the affected schools to offer counselling to the school community. The services have also been offered to the bereaved family.

Lesufi is expected to visit the schools and the family on Friday.

