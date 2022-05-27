×

South Africa

Bishops condemns ‘elitist’ behaviour at rugby match against Wynberg Boys High

27 May 2022 - 10:00
Pupils from Bishops displayed ‘elitist’ behaviour at a rugby match against Wynberg Boys’ High School. File photo.
Image: Bishops via Facebook

Bishops Diocesan College has condemned the actions of its pupils who belittled their opponents at a recent rugby match against Wynberg Boys High School.

Pupils from Bishops threw coins at the opposition supporters after Wynberg’s 1st XV rugby team beat Bishops last Saturday.

The match was part of the Wynberg Boys derby series held at Bishops.

The incident drew strong reactions online, with many labelling it “elitist” behaviour.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Bishops headmaster Tony Reeler said the incident, which caused hurt and anger, is not in line with the core values of the school.

“There is an internal investigation and those we identify as being responsible for this incident will be dealt with,” said Reeler.

“This is not representative of most of the boys, staff, parents or old boys of our school. The small number of pupils responsible for this incident have embarrassed our broader school community. We sincerely apologise to everyone at Wynberg Boys High, with whom we have a long-standing and respectful relationship.”

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Wynberg Boys High said it received communication from Bishops that they are dealing with the incident.

“We would prefer not to comment. We did not see or witness the incident, but only heard about the incident through the media. We have received communication from Bishops that they are dealing with the incident and we trust that they will do this,” said the school.

Reeler said those in a position of privilege are required to uplift others with respect and dignity.

“This behaviour has no place in our world today, where we need, more than ever, to build up communities and work together for the common good,” he said.

Bishops said it will be taking further steps with the aim of preventing such incidents in the future.

