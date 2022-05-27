Dad who allegedly poisoned his children and the family dog 'does not know what came over him'

A man from Ratanda near Heidelberg in Gauteng who allegedly poisoned four of his five children, killing three of them, has reportedly said he has no idea what came over him.

The man is in hospital after he was found unconscious at their home shortly after his children collapsed and died at their schools on Thursday morning.

“There is a relative who went to see him at the hospital and she came back with a report saying they had been able to treat him and he is now speaking. She said he says he is extremely sorry, he has no idea what happened ... He says he has no idea what came over him,” said family spokesperson Johannes Khoabane.

He said the family was in pain after the tragic deaths of the three children.