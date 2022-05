Dad who allegedly poisoned his children and the family dog 'does not know what came over him'

“When the father saw the community outside, he took a decision to hurt himself. He wanted to kill himself. He wasn't able to. He drank pills, so many to overdose. He took a bottle and broke it, cut his throat. He stabbed himself on the hands, thighs trying to also kill himself,” Khoabane alleged.

He said the family still needed answers.

The children's mother was puzzled about what have could have led to the tragic incident.

Khoabane explained how the boys' teachers tried to save their lives when they collapsed at their schools on Thursday.

“All the teachers tried to help the children, even the ambulance arrived and tried to help, but there was no help they could offer.”

Lesufi has expressed his “hurt” over the tragic event.

“Death has once more visited us. There is no week that passes without us having to go to a family to pass our condolences. It has been a difficult period as a department, we have been losing our children and visiting families which is the most difficult thing to do when families leave their children with us,” he said.

Lesufi said professionals will continue to monitor the situation at the schools and continue to provide the necessary assistance.

“I was hurt and I remain hurt and I think I will remain like this for quite some time. To lose three children at the same time is not easy, worse if they come from the same family.”

Police on Thursday said the father, who had been taken to hospital under police guard, would face murder and attempted murder charges. .

TimesLIVE

