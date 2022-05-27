RECORDED | Advocate Malesela Teffo appears in court

Advocate Malesela Teffo, defence attorney in the Senzo Meyiwa matter, will face his own legal battles in court on Friday morning. He was arrested as the Meyiwa trial concluded last month.

Teffo was arrested for contempt of court for failing to appear in the Hillbrow magistrate's court. He faces charges of assaulting a woman police officer and violating a court order barring him from entering the police headquarters in Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.