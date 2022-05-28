Maties racism inquiry a ‘noble idea’, says father of targeted student

The university said this week it will appoint a judge to head the inquiry, which follows a national outcry about the incident in the early hours of May 15 at the Huis Marais residence.

Du Toit faces a disciplinary hearing but he will be allowed to write his first semester exams next week.

University spokesperson Martin Viljoen said Du Toit had been given 10 working days to respond to the charges he faces, after which the hearing date will be set.

“Dates set for hearings consider all students’ academic responsibilities, including exams. All cases are confidential and a decision on whether the findings will be made public may be considered by the central disciplinary committee,” he said.

Viljoen said the commission of inquiry would be external and independent. “We envisage an inquiry into incidents of racism, to report on and make recommendations to improve a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion.

“This may include a review of our policies, operating procedures and responses to determine any gaps that may exist.

“In addition, Stellenbosch University is creating a reporting hotline for students and staff to report acts of discrimination or violation of rights. These services are additional to existing online, email and walk-in reporting mechanisms of the equality unit.”