Occupants of taxi burn to death in horror pile-up on N3 in KZN
The occupants of a fully laden taxi burned to death in a pile-up involving nine vehicles on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded shortly after 3am to reports of a collision on the southbound carriageway between the Peter Brown and Chatterton Road offramps in Pietermaritzburg.
"Reports indicate that two trucks, a bakkie, a minibus and five other cars were involved in a collision resulting in a fully laden taxi bursting into flames," he said.
"When rescuers arrived on scene, the fire had spread to other vehicles and had engulfed the taxi with all its occupants."
Herbst said another collision happened on the northbound side of the road while rescue efforts were under way.
"It is not yet known how many occupants were in the taxi at the time, but they have sadly all been burned to death," he said.
"Multiple other motorists were injured and are being treated by medical personnel from multiple ambulance services, and an official number has not yet been determined."
Four people were killed on Friday evening when an SUV believed to be carrying a family collided with the rear of a truck on the N2 northbound before Spaghetti Junction in Durban.
ALS Paramedics Medical Services said a male and two females from the SUV were killed instantly. The forurth victim, believed to be a teenager, was one of eight injured people taken to hospital. He died of his injuries.
TimesLIVE