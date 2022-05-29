More bad weather heading to KZN, with damaging winds predicted

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for damaging winds of between 70km-80km/h along the coastal areas of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.

It also predicted waves of around 4m-6m between midnight on Sunday and 12pm on Monday, “resulting in very rough seas”.

The expected bad weather will hit Port Edward first, spreading northwards to Richards Bay, moderating from the afternoon.

The SAWS' warning is for caution in places along the coast, ports and beaches. Fires are to avoided “as these will spread quickly and result in extensive damage to infrastructure and danger to life”.

Small vessels are at risk of taking on water and capsizing. Harbours and ports should beware of localised disruption for a short period of time, and vessels may have difficulty in navigation.

There is also a possibility of localised damage to coastal infrastructure like walkways, pipelines, property, road and rail routes.

SAWS predicts the eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Mfolozi, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni and Mlazi areas will be affected.

This comes in the wake of the recent severe storms and flooding which devastated parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

