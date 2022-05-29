×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'People strewn across highway': Horror bus rollover kills 10 passengers, injures scores

29 May 2022 - 15:42
Ten people were killed, 11 sustained critical injuries and 54 minor to moderate injuries when a bus crashed on the N3 in Grootvlei on Sunday morning.
Ten people were killed, 11 sustained critical injuries and 54 minor to moderate injuries when a bus crashed on the N3 in Grootvlei on Sunday morning.
Image: Netcare 911

A bus rolled after the driver lost control on the N3 in Grootvlei, Mpumalanga, leaving 10 people dead and scores injured, reports indicate.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, medics who assessed the scene on Sunday found “absolute devastation”, with both the dead and injured strewn around the scene.

The incident occurred at 06:16.

Ten people were killed, 11 sustained critical injuries and 54 minor to moderate injuries.

“Due to the serious nature of two of the patients' injuries, a Netcare 911 helicopter as well as another private EMS helicopter were activated to airlift the most seriously injured.

“The remaining injured were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported by various ambulance services to hospital.”

In another accident, at 04:45 on Saturday, two people sustained critical injuries after a truck and bakkie collided on the N1 Samrand in Centurion, Gauteng.

According to Herbst, the truck driver was not injured, but two occupants of the bakkie sustained critical injuries and were “mechanically entrapped” in the wreckage.

“The patients were treated on scene while a Netcare 911 rescue technician used hydraulic tools to free them from the vehicle.

“Once stabilised, both patients were transported to hospital for further care.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Schoolchildren injured after taxi crashes into pedestrians in Maritzburg

An accident involving a minibus taxi carrying schoolchildren claimed the life of a pedestrian on Dr Chota Motala Road in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday ...
News
5 days ago

Outpouring of grief for Hilton College matric pupil killed in car crash

Tributes have poured in for Hilton College matric pupil Oyisa Pupuma, who was killed in a car accident together with his uncle on Saturday night.
News
6 days ago

Toddler dies, two men critically injured in bus accident after rugby match

A toddler was killed and two men critically injured when a bus carrying a rugby team, staff, supporters and family members crashed down an embankment ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE | Hillary Gardee's suspected killer 'tortured' to implicate EFF's ... South Africa
  2. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  3. Spain, Britain call on NATO to look at Russian threat from Africa World
  4. Father of three siblings who died at school after drinking ‘energy drink’ he ... South Africa
  5. 'I am sick of hearing load-shedding jokes': Eskom CEO slams 'armchair critics' South Africa

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings