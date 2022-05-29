'People strewn across highway': Horror bus rollover kills 10 passengers, injures scores

A bus rolled after the driver lost control on the N3 in Grootvlei, Mpumalanga, leaving 10 people dead and scores injured, reports indicate.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, medics who assessed the scene on Sunday found “absolute devastation”, with both the dead and injured strewn around the scene.

The incident occurred at 06:16.

Ten people were killed, 11 sustained critical injuries and 54 minor to moderate injuries.

“Due to the serious nature of two of the patients' injuries, a Netcare 911 helicopter as well as another private EMS helicopter were activated to airlift the most seriously injured.

“The remaining injured were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported by various ambulance services to hospital.”

In another accident, at 04:45 on Saturday, two people sustained critical injuries after a truck and bakkie collided on the N1 Samrand in Centurion, Gauteng.

According to Herbst, the truck driver was not injured, but two occupants of the bakkie sustained critical injuries and were “mechanically entrapped” in the wreckage.

“The patients were treated on scene while a Netcare 911 rescue technician used hydraulic tools to free them from the vehicle.

“Once stabilised, both patients were transported to hospital for further care.”

TimesLIVE

