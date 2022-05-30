Baby found lying on top of her slain mother’s body

A woman’s body was found in a field by paramedics at the weekend with her baby lying on her chest.

ER24 said medics found a woman lying in a field at the R114 and Pretorius Street intersection in Laezonia.

“Assessments showed the woman had succumbed to a gunshot wound in her chest.”

A baby girl, believed to be eight-months-old, was found lying on the mother’s chest when the first responders arrived.

The child was uninjured and was handed to local authorities to be taken to a haven.

Details are unknown.

Authorities were on the scene for further investigations, said ER24.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.