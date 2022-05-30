×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cop arrested in connection with murder of KZN municipal worker

30 May 2022 - 19:28 By Mfundo Mkhize
A KZN police officer arrested in connection with a murder is set to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.
A KZN police officer arrested in connection with a murder is set to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Image: SAPS

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer investigating the shooting of an eThekwini municipal official who was gunned-down at Durban solid waste offices, is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala, said a case of corruption is being investigated against the officer.

She said a 38-year-old suspect was arrested at Wiggins in Cato Manor.

Nkosinathi Amos Ngcobo was ambushed by two men who had stormed the municipality's Durban Solid Waste offices in broad daylight in February.

Workers at the municipality told TimesLIVE that Ngcobo was involved in wage negotiations.

Shortly after his death, Tholinhlanhla Shezi, 33, was arrested.

Shezi who was denied bail is expected back in court on June 23.

The police officer is not being named until he makes his court appearance. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Two Hawks officers and a traditional healer arrested in sting operation

A Hawks officer and a traditional healer will appear in court on Monday after being arrested for alleged theft and dealing in and illegal possession ...
News
1 day ago

KZN cop arrested for alleged deadly assault on his mother

A woman died after her policeman son allegedly savagely assaulted her and locked her in her Clermont township house, west of Durban, over the weekend.
News
2 weeks ago

Suspect who allegedly shot undercover metro cop is arrested after negotiations with his family

A suspect who allegedly shot an on-duty undercover Joburg metro police officer in Hillbrow has been apprehended after negotiations with his family.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  2. More bad weather heading to KZN, with damaging winds predicted South Africa
  3. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News
  4. EXCLUSIVE | Hillary Gardee's suspected killer 'tortured' to implicate EFF's ... South Africa
  5. Unisa VC in hot water over R72m laptop scheme News

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings