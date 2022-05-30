Cop arrested in connection with murder of KZN municipal worker

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer investigating the shooting of an eThekwini municipal official who was gunned-down at Durban solid waste offices, is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala, said a case of corruption is being investigated against the officer.

She said a 38-year-old suspect was arrested at Wiggins in Cato Manor.

Nkosinathi Amos Ngcobo was ambushed by two men who had stormed the municipality's Durban Solid Waste offices in broad daylight in February.

Workers at the municipality told TimesLIVE that Ngcobo was involved in wage negotiations.

Shortly after his death, Tholinhlanhla Shezi, 33, was arrested.

Shezi who was denied bail is expected back in court on June 23.

The police officer is not being named until he makes his court appearance.

TimesLIVE

