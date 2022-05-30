×

South Africa

Fire engulfs parts of Steve Biko Academic Hospital overnight

30 May 2022 - 09:57
A fire broke out at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in the early hours of Monday.
A fire at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria in the early hours of Monday morning affected temporary structures.

Gauteng department of health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the cause of the fire was unknown at this stage.

No patients or staff were injured.

The fire affected temporary structures at the hospital and was extinguished by the hospital’s team.

One body and 18 patients in separate temporary structures close to where the fire broke out had to be moved to other areas of the hospital as a safety precaution.

“The fire broke out at around 1.20am in a Wendy house used as a temporary storage area for Covid-19 medical waste and transit corpse area,” she said.

Kekana said it also affected a special temporary isolation unit and a tent used for triage for patients under investigation.

She said the affected structures were located outside the casualty area at the hospital.

READ MORE:

Bara operations cancelled due to shortage of clean linen — DA's Bloom

A shortage of clean linen at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto has allegedly led to cancellations of scheduled operations in the past ...
News
19 hours ago

Mothers’ agony as 11 babies die in fire at Senegalese hospital

Experts say Covid-19 has left facilities unable to maintain safety standards, with four newborns dying in a blaze last year
World
3 days ago

Repairing Charlotte Maxeke Hospital now estimated to cost R1.1bn

The cost of repairing Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital is now estimated at R1.1bn, the Gauteng legislature heard this week.
News
1 week ago
