South Africa

Gang of 'bogus cops' suspected of hijackings arrested in Lanseria

30 May 2022 - 19:27 By TimesLIVE
Some of the suspects that police believe are responsible for car hijackings and robberies in Gauteng lie next to a police uniform they were carrying.
Image: SAPS

Gang members that police suspect are responsible for car hijackings and armed robberies around Gauteng were arrested in Lanseria on Sunday.

The five men were allegedly found with unlicensed firearms, ammunition and a police uniform.

The suspects,  aged between 26 and 36, are linked to various incidents in which victims were robbed and hijacked by people wearing police uniforms, police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said.

“Members of crime intelligence gathered information about suspects that wait at a petrol station to prey on unsuspecting motorists and subsequently hijack and rob them at gunpoint.

“Information on a hijacking that was to happen on Sunday night was shared with the operatives,” Masondo said.

He said  a team comprising of members from the police’s tactical response team, Gauteng crime intelligence, the West Rand flying squad, Tracker Connect, vision tactical, Guardmax Security, and BCI Security came together to intercept the suspects.

“As the team was keeping close observation, they spotted a blue Mazda that matched the description of the suspects’ vehicle and followed it until it stopped at the petrol station in Lanseria.

“Upon searching the five occupants and the car, police found two unlicensed firearms (a shotgun and pistol), ammunition and a police uniform. The suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen property, impersonating police officers, and conspiracy to commit a crime,” Masondo said.

They are expected to appear in the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday. 

TimesLIVE

