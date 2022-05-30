Meghan Cremer murder accused allegedly tried to sell her car hours after her death

On day four of the Meghan Cremer murder trial in Cape Town, the state called Abraham Fransman, a resident of Egoli informal settlement close to the farm where the avid horse rider rented a cottage.

Fransman was captured on CCTV footage attempting to draw money from Cremer’s bank account the day after she was murdered.

Cremer, 29, disappeared after 5pm on Saturday August 3 2019, when the state alleges Jeremy Sias, a farm labourer at the time, entered her cottage, strangled her and disposed of her body nearby. Sias then drove around in Cremer’s car with his friends and partied at venues nearby.

Fransman testified that Sias had come to his place of work at 2am on Sunday August 4 and attempted to sell Cremer’s white Toyota Auris to him.

“I told him if he did not have the ‘papers’ for the vehicle he would not get a lot of money for it. Sias replied that he didn’t care, he just wanted to get rid of the car,” said Fransman.

He referred Sias to a neighbour, Charles Daniels, who he said may know people to sell a vehicle to. Daniels was caught by police in possession of the car on August 8 with a friend, Shiraaj Jaftha.

At 1pm on August 4, Sias gave Fransman a bank card and a pin code and asked him to draw money. Fransman was captured on camera attempting to withdraw money from Cremer’s account later that day.