×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

SA braces for more fuel pump pain

Dineo Faku Senior Reporter
30 May 2022 - 14:01
The price of 95-octane petrol in Johannesburg is now R21.84 per litre. Stock photo.
The price of 95-octane petrol in Johannesburg is now R21.84 per litre. Stock photo.
Image: Vladyslav Starozhylov/123rf

The SA Petroleum Industry Association (Sapia) expects the government to this week announce whether the short-term relief measures to alleviate fuel price increases will be made permanent as motorists brace for a possible R4/l increase in petrol prices in June.

Sapia executive director Avhapfani Tshifularo said on Monday: “We hear there are discussions, but the official version is that there is not going to be an extension. That is subject to an announcement which should come later today [Monday] or tomorrow.”

In April and May, the government cut the general fuel levy by R1.50/l as part of a “two-phase approach” to shield motorists from rising fuel costs. The measures were funded by the liquidation of a portion of the strategic crude oil reserves.

Sapia said it had been engaging in discussions with the government on the second phase.

Sapia head of projects Kevin Baart said given the steep fuel prices projected in future, “unfortunately we will have to bite the bullet”.

“There is very little the government can do, particularly around the edges, which may see one or two cents a litre being chopped off the price.”

The rising petrol price has driven inflation forecasts higher, with some economists expecting it to peak above 7% in June.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

The fuel levy conundrum is becoming a crisis

With the possibility of the petrol price soaring close to R25/l on Wednesday, we need to come up with revenue alternatives to the fuel levy
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Prepare for huge price hikes in 2022, Tiger Brands CEO warns

Tiger Brands' Noel Doyle says unprecedented grain, cooking oil, fuel and tin inflation will bring pressure to bear on grocery costs.
Business Times
1 day ago

Scrap general fuel levy and help the poor this winter

Our nation is heading into its toughest winter ever, wholly unprepared for what lies ahead, writes John Steenhuisen.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

South Africans face fuel price surge as levy concession ends

South Africans face record high petrol prices in June as a subsidy to help motorists counter the impact of high crude costs worsened by Russia’s ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  2. More bad weather heading to KZN, with damaging winds predicted South Africa
  3. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News
  4. EXCLUSIVE | Hillary Gardee's suspected killer 'tortured' to implicate EFF's ... South Africa
  5. Unisa VC in hot water over R72m laptop scheme News

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings