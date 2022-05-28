×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Shell court case prompts climate protest in Cape Town

30 May 2022 - 11:01 By Paul Burkhardt
Shell and TotalEnergies have found oil in neighbouring Namibia, in the offshore Orange Basin that extends over the maritime border.
Shell and TotalEnergies have found oil in neighbouring Namibia, in the offshore Orange Basin that extends over the maritime border.
Image: Bloomberg

Protesters rallied in Cape Town on Saturday before a court ruling on oil and gas exploration by Shell.

Community groups in December won a temporary halt to the company’s seismic survey off SA, pending a decision on whether further environmental authorisation is needed for the work to proceed. The case will reopen on Monday.

Demonstrators held signs that showed the Shell logo and read “Stop all seismic blasting”, which they argue will harm local marine life and disrupt fishing, while the company maintains the practice has been well established and is in line with industry standards. 

Efforts to block such activity have gained momentum in SA, echoing a wider movement against oil and gas companies as the world transitions to cleaner fuels. A separate survey off the country’s western coast was blocked earlier this year after activists warned the work would harm marine life.

The department of mineral resources and energy supports the exploitation of oil and gas, both of which are imported due to a lack of domestic production. France’s TotalEnergies is among companies hoping to develop gas discoveries made in the past few years.

Shell and TotalEnergies have also found oil in neighbouring Namibia, in the offshore Orange Basin that extends over the maritime border.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

Environment group warns Shell board on liability for emission targets

A group that won a victory over energy major Shell last year with a Dutch court order that it deepen greenhouse gas cuts, has warned the company's ...
Business Times
1 month ago

Shell withdraws staff from Russia projects as exit plan begins

Shell Plc started to withdraw staff from its joint ventures with Russia’s Gazprom PJSC as it moves forward with plans to exit investments in response ...
News
1 month ago

Shell to stop buying Russian oil and gas

Shell will phase out all purchases of Russian oil and gas, with an immediate halt to crude deals on the short-term market, following international ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  2. More bad weather heading to KZN, with damaging winds predicted South Africa
  3. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News
  4. EXCLUSIVE | Hillary Gardee's suspected killer 'tortured' to implicate EFF's ... South Africa
  5. Unisa VC in hot water over R72m laptop scheme News

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings