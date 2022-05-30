×

South Africa

Tito Mboweni backs Andre de Ruyter after clap back to 'armchair critics'

30 May 2022 - 12:00
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni.
Image: SUPPLIED

Former minister Tito Mboweni has thrown his weight behind Andre de Ruyter after the Eskom CEO clapped back at “armchair critics” of the power utility. 

De Ruyter took aim at “armchair critics who style themselves as energy experts”, drawing mixed reactions. Some called for him to resign if he is tired of being criticised. 

However, Mboweni came to his defence.

“Can people leave Andre de Ruyter and his colleagues to do their work? It is not an easy task. They don’t have to do it. I support them,” said Mboweni. 

Speaking on eNCA, De Ruyter said he would not be blamed for a “ship that’s been mismanaged over the past 15 years” and “hollowed out by corruption”.

“I'd be the first to say I’ll merrily step back if I feel I’m not making a dent in it or if there is someone else with the credentials to step into my shoes who can do a better job. I would welcome their offer of assistance immediately, but that person hasn’t yet stepped forward.

“I know there are many armchair critics who delight in being very clever and style themselves as energy experts, but, with respect, I don’t think they have the full appreciation of the challenge the job entails.”

De Ruyter said he understood the frustration of many over load-shedding.

“Personally, I am sick and tired of walking into any social gathering and hearing 10 minutes of load-shedding jokes before people move on to the performance of various international sports teams. I take no pleasure in it.”

On social media, some agreed with De Ruyter's statement, while others asked him to step down if he can’t fix Eskom. 

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:

