Tito Mboweni backs Andre de Ruyter after clap back to 'armchair critics'
Former minister Tito Mboweni has thrown his weight behind Andre de Ruyter after the Eskom CEO clapped back at “armchair critics” of the power utility.
De Ruyter took aim at “armchair critics who style themselves as energy experts”, drawing mixed reactions. Some called for him to resign if he is tired of being criticised.
However, Mboweni came to his defence.
“Can people leave Andre de Ruyter and his colleagues to do their work? It is not an easy task. They don’t have to do it. I support them,” said Mboweni.
Can people leave Andre de Ryter and his colleagues to do their work. It is not an easy task. They don’t have to do it. I support them. “ I am sick of hearing load-shedding jokes': Eskom CEO slams 'armchair critics' https://t.co/Hhn69YLji7— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 26, 2022
Speaking on eNCA, De Ruyter said he would not be blamed for a “ship that’s been mismanaged over the past 15 years” and “hollowed out by corruption”.
“I'd be the first to say I’ll merrily step back if I feel I’m not making a dent in it or if there is someone else with the credentials to step into my shoes who can do a better job. I would welcome their offer of assistance immediately, but that person hasn’t yet stepped forward.
“I know there are many armchair critics who delight in being very clever and style themselves as energy experts, but, with respect, I don’t think they have the full appreciation of the challenge the job entails.”
De Ruyter said he understood the frustration of many over load-shedding.
“Personally, I am sick and tired of walking into any social gathering and hearing 10 minutes of load-shedding jokes before people move on to the performance of various international sports teams. I take no pleasure in it.”
On social media, some agreed with De Ruyter's statement, while others asked him to step down if he can’t fix Eskom.
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:
De Ruyter is correct . He can't be expected to miraculously turn around an entity mismanaged over 15 years. Also, he says Eskom is getting no help from law enforcement and the NPA. He says the so called experts don't appreciate the problems of Eskom.— ERROL💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 (@errolbsk) May 26, 2022
If De Ruyter cant handle the heat...why is he in the kitchen? Dont come with lame manipulative excuses! The man promised to "renew Eskom"💡Its SAcans & businesses suffering while he forks in millions💰 He must resign or get fired for failing dismally⌛⚖#DavosCeo#IndependentSA https://t.co/9NCmaJANxI— Agent Dave Gaybba🤔 (@DGaybba) May 28, 2022
Brian Molefe walked in at Eskom during the period of Loadshedding and led the team to stop the load-shedding.— TK_Nala (@NalaThokozane) May 26, 2022
He did not run to the media and moan about loadshedding jokes. Andre De Ruyter has been nothing short of failure.
If he can’t do the job, he must resign. pic.twitter.com/eu19MvMZGP
True ! That will be comforting if he let's in his customers on his vision for Eskom. If he lays out his plan for his vision he will be supported. "He is managing his customers at the moment"— Harry Mujumi (@HarryMujumi) May 28, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.