×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Travel demand sees Dutch airline increase flights to and from SA

30 May 2022 - 12:50
Dutch airline KLM has ditched face masks aboard its aircraft from SA to Netherlands and increased the number of direct flights between the two countries.
Dutch airline KLM has ditched face masks aboard its aircraft from SA to Netherlands and increased the number of direct flights between the two countries.
Image: Supplied

Dutch airline KLM has ditched face masks aboard its aircraft from SA to the Netherlands and increased the number of direct flights between the two  countries.

“However, in line with regulations set by the SA government, face masks on flights to SA and in SA airports remain mandatory,” said KLM.

The airline will operate 10 weekly flights from July 11 between Cape Town and Amsterdam and add three additional flights between the two cities from November.

The decision to increase flights was prompted by increasing demand.

“It is now possible for fully vaccinated travellers from SA to enter the Netherlands with no quarantine restrictions or test requirements. Additionally, from May 21, the use of face masks is no longer mandatory on board aircraft to the Netherlands and at Dutch airports.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

First Japan tourists face tests, chaperones and little free time

For the first time in two-plus years, tourists are coming back to Japan. The few allowed in under a trial program were subject to tight hygiene ...
News
3 days ago

Jet fuel crisis at OR Tambo International to stabilise by end of month

The jet fuel issue at OR Tambo International Airport should be stabilised by the end of this month, ending the need for international airlines to ...
News
1 week ago

Non-stop flight from Washington to Cape Town on the cards

Cape Town is the most in-demand route between the US and SA without non-stop service.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  2. More bad weather heading to KZN, with damaging winds predicted South Africa
  3. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News
  4. EXCLUSIVE | Hillary Gardee's suspected killer 'tortured' to implicate EFF's ... South Africa
  5. Unisa VC in hot water over R72m laptop scheme News

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings