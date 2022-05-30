×

South Africa

Trucks and cars stoned on N3 near Mooi River in violent protest

30 May 2022 - 10:26
Protests erupted near Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday
Image: SA Trucker via Twitter

Violent protests on the N3 near Mooi River in KwaZulu-Natal disrupted traffic on Monday morning.

The N3 Toll Concession issued an alert early on Monday saying there were  reports of protests in Bruntville near the Mooi River Toll Plaza.

"Law enforcement services have been deployed and are monitoring the situation. Traffic on the N3 Toll Route is currently not impacted by the community protest. Road users are, however, advised to approach the area with caution."

SA Trucker later advised transporters on Twitter to hold back their trucks as a result of the "violent protest" near Mooi River.

"Trucks and cars are being stoned."

Southbound traffic has come to a standstill at the toll plaza.

