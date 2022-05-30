Will the national coronavirus command council be disbanded now that the state of disaster has ended?

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) will continue to meet, despite the state of disaster over the pandemic being lifted.

The council was started in March 2020 in response to the global Covid-19 pandemic. It consists of several ministers and stakeholders.

In his address to the nation at the beginning of the national state of disaster, Ramaphosa said the council would “meet three times a week to co-ordinate all aspects of our extraordinary emergency response”.

It made several controversial decisions, including bans on the sale of alcohol and tobacco products.

After 750 days, the national state of disaster was lifted last month. However, Ramaphosa said the council will live on.