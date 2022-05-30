Winter is here — Here are some of the best places to buy blankets and how much they cost

With winter creeping in and load-shedding often ruining your plans to pull out the heater, you’ll need a blanket or two to keep warm.

On Sunday the SA Weather Service issued a warning about level 2 heavy winds for the flood-damaged eThekwini municipality and areas north of the city.

Strong to gale-force southwesterly winds are expected on Monday along the KwaZulu-Natal coast between Port Edward and Richards Bay. Winds are expected to reach speeds up to 80km/h and waves are expected to reach 6m, resulting in rough seas.

It is also predicted a colder week in Gauteng and other parts of the country.

Where can I buy a blanket and what is the cost?

Prices for warm blankets range from R100 to more than R1,000, depending on style and size.

Mr Price Home, Shoprite and Woolworths sell blankets for a single bed from R100 to R300.

At Pep stores, a single mink blanket goes for R259,99 while double and queen size mink blankets range from R300 to R329.99 respectively.

HomeChoice sells double mink blankets for R2,399, and Woolworths double and bigger size blankets range from R450 to R1,30.

You can try get a discount at stores in the Small Street Mall, China Mall and Oriental Plaza in Johannesburg.

Aranda sells Basotho blankets for R1,250.

According to Women’s World, the most popular winter blankets are usually made with flannel, fleece or sherpa because these fabrics are all known for their ability to retain heat, even in freezing conditions.