×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Has SA passed the peak of the fifth wave of Covid-19 infections?

31 May 2022 - 07:00
SA may have passed the peak of the fifth wave of Covid-19 infections, with data showing that cases have peaked and are on the decline.
SA may have passed the peak of the fifth wave of Covid-19 infections, with data showing that cases have peaked and are on the decline.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

SA may have passed the peak of the fifth wave of Covid-19, with data showing that infections have peaked and are on the decline. 

This is according to senior researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research , Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, who said the country is already seeing a slow down in new infections.

Speaking on eNCA, Suliman said the seven-day test positivity average data shows a decrease in infections. 

“We are well past the peak of the fifth wave of Covid-19 infections in SA,” said Suliman.

“We can confirm that the number of confirmed cases are on a decline, furthermore, test positivity is also declining.”

The Department of Health recently confirmed that about 50% of South African adults are now vaccinated.

While this is a significant milestone for the country, it is still below the original 70% target.

“Nearly half of SA adults have had at least one Covid-19 vaccination. Admittedly, this is not 70% of the whole population being fully vaccinated, but it is still a significant milestone. 

“The number is now 49.86%, which is 43,000 less than 50%, and at current rates, the country should achieve half of the adults within a week. Five provinces are already over 50%,” said the department.

Has SA entered its fifth wave of Covid-19 infections?

"We have entered the fifth wave in most provinces," said health minster Joe Phaahla.
News
3 weeks ago

Speaking on CapeTalk, former ministerial advisory committee head and clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist Salim Abdool Karim said though SA has passed the peak of the fifth wave of Covid-19 infections, viruses are getting smarter and can escape immunity.

“We can’t really predict how severe the next wave is going to be. We have a high level of vaccine and natural immunity, so we have some protection. 

“But viruses are getting smarter and are able to escape our immunity, especially our natural immunity. So that’s our big concern,” he said.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

Did Malema’s comments about the Covid-19 vaccine lead to more people getting the jab?

Did EFF leader Julius Malema speaking about the vaccine convince you to get it?
News
5 days ago

How can I reduce the spread of flu and Covid-19?

As we navigate flu season, how can we best protect ourselves?
News
1 month ago

Is it safe to get the Covid-19 and flu vaccine at the same time?

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says there are no safety concerns related to getting both the flu and Covid-19 vaccines, provided ...
News
2 months ago

How are Covid-19 and flu viruses similar?

As winter approaches, Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa, head of operations at Bonitas medical fund, has explained the similarities between the Covid-19 and flu ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  2. More bad weather heading to KZN, with damaging winds predicted South Africa
  3. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News
  4. Unisa VC in hot water over R72m laptop scheme News
  5. Victory from the grave for fired worker as City of Joburg gets order to pay up News

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings