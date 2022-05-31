Your Covid-19 questions answered
Has SA passed the peak of the fifth wave of Covid-19 infections?
SA may have passed the peak of the fifth wave of Covid-19, with data showing that infections have peaked and are on the decline.
This is according to senior researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research , Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, who said the country is already seeing a slow down in new infections.
Speaking on eNCA, Suliman said the seven-day test positivity average data shows a decrease in infections.
“We are well past the peak of the fifth wave of Covid-19 infections in SA,” said Suliman.
“We can confirm that the number of confirmed cases are on a decline, furthermore, test positivity is also declining.”
The Department of Health recently confirmed that about 50% of South African adults are now vaccinated.
While this is a significant milestone for the country, it is still below the original 70% target.
“Nearly half of SA adults have had at least one Covid-19 vaccination. Admittedly, this is not 70% of the whole population being fully vaccinated, but it is still a significant milestone.
“The number is now 49.86%, which is 43,000 less than 50%, and at current rates, the country should achieve half of the adults within a week. Five provinces are already over 50%,” said the department.
Speaking on CapeTalk, former ministerial advisory committee head and clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist Salim Abdool Karim said though SA has passed the peak of the fifth wave of Covid-19 infections, viruses are getting smarter and can escape immunity.
“We can’t really predict how severe the next wave is going to be. We have a high level of vaccine and natural immunity, so we have some protection.
“But viruses are getting smarter and are able to escape our immunity, especially our natural immunity. So that’s our big concern,” he said.
