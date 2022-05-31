Has SA passed the peak of the fifth wave of Covid-19 infections?

SA may have passed the peak of the fifth wave of Covid-19, with data showing that infections have peaked and are on the decline.

This is according to senior researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research , Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, who said the country is already seeing a slow down in new infections.

Speaking on eNCA, Suliman said the seven-day test positivity average data shows a decrease in infections.

“We are well past the peak of the fifth wave of Covid-19 infections in SA,” said Suliman.

“We can confirm that the number of confirmed cases are on a decline, furthermore, test positivity is also declining.”