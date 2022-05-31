Hope SA pleads for blankets, socks and soup donations — here’s how you can help
The Hope SA foundation is appealing to people to donate to its annual winter drive by assisting the needy with winter hampers and blankets.
The winter drive has been extended to assist those affected by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal.
“As we approach winter, thousands of people and animals endure the bitterly cold months without much warmth. Every year we rally aid to assist them.
“A hungry stomach is a person going through pain, and thousands of poor and unemployed people go through winter hoping for relief,” said the foundation.
What can I donate?
The foundation said blankets, beanies, socks, jackets, soups and warm meals are some of the things people can donate.
“Our focus is on giving hope through difficult times. Through acts of kindness, people can endure winter.
“Wrapped in thick coats, surrounded by heaters and electricity, many of us don’t know how millions of people with little or no basics survive.
“As we venture out during our relief efforts and food drives, we often come across people sleeping on pavements, under bus shelters, bridges or boxes with nothing but their clothes.”
How can I donate?
Those who wish to donate can do so by sponsoring 400 meals or donating groceries.
You can reach out to the Hope SA foundation by emailing outreach@hopesa.org or WhatsApp 079 387 1716.
You can also make donations via Snapscan, PayPal or EFT.
The banking details are:
Bank: FNB
Account name: Hope SA Foundation
Account number: 62885810575
Reference: Winter warmth/your name
“Hope SA foundation distributes winter goodies for free to those in need. The objective behind Hope SA's winter warmth drive distributions is to provide good used clothes, clean blankets and food to people in need.
“In addition to old clothes and blankets, we also distribute face masks and sanitisers, and we serve food with nutritional value through our community kitchen. Thava Restaurant Norwood and other sponsors prepare hot meals and soups daily for our beneficiaries,” said the foundation.
Other initiatives
Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers and 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela recently announced they plan to donate 4,500 blankets to those hit hard by torrential rain and flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.
The blankets form part of a giant blanket themed the “Rainbow Nation Blanket of Hope”.
The founder of 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela, Carolyn Steyn, said the blankets will be given to affected communities through Gift of the Givers.
“The 4,500 blankets on the Steyn City School field will be given to communities in need. Hundreds have already been distributed to victims of the floods disaster in KwaZulu-Natal by Gift of the Givers. We needed to respond to the immediate needs of the people in KwaZulu-Natal,” she said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.