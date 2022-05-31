'No Ferraris' for winner of R126m PowerBall jackpot

The newest Ithuba multimillionaire lottery jackpot winner said she believes her spirit of “gratitude and giving” is what attracted her good fortune.

The lucky winner of the R126m PowerBall jackpot from May 20 2022 came forward to claim her winnings this week. The humble Florida, Johannesburg, resident is yet to process the reality of winning.

“I am yet to digest the news, I need time to re-evaluate the situation and apply my mind,” she said.

She is not being named to protect her safety.

She said she was still in complete disbelief. “When I found out that I had won, I was in complete disbelief, and I felt elated. Reality is only sinking in now that I am here at the Ithuba offices,” she said.

As an active sports person, she mentioned that it was a fellow running partner who had mentioned to her that someone had won the R126m and that was what prompted her to check the ticket.

“After playing, I kept my ticket in my purse, where I had three other tickets ”, said the winner.

On plans for the future, she has opted to keep a very low profile and take a cautious approach.

“We plan to keep a very low profile, with our feet on the ground. My partner and I are very conservative people, we are not splashy big spenders, so there will be no Ferraris,” she said.

“We have been looking for property for quite some time, so this will now help us to fast track the process, as our current living situation is not ideal.”

She looks forward to having a home with a garden and sufficient space where they can entertain.

“We will definitely travel the world as well once the dust has settled. A portion of the winnings will go towards supporting an NGO of my choice,” she said.

Bagging the jackpot doesn't signal the end of her lotto-playing days.

“I normally play twice a week, and never spend more than R50 on tickets. I will, however, continue to play, as it is not about the money, but it is for the proceeds that go to charity from the money that is spent on buying tickets,” she said.

TimesLIVE

