POLL | Should other municipalities follow the City of Joburg's plan to write off debt?

The City of Joburg's decision to write off debt owed by certain households, small businesses, non-profit organisations and churches has sparked calls for the same to be adopted in other municipalities across the country.

The city said homeowners with a combined income less than R22,000 a month who are in arrears with the City of Johannesburg can apply to qualify for the debt write-off.

Successful applicants will receive a 50% immediate debt write-off, subject to them complying with all the conditions of the programme — which are listed here.

The balance of the debt will be divided into thirds, of which one third will be written off each year for three years.