Pupils lead the way against smoking through art

It’s often said by experts that young people are the ones that are most vulnerable to smoking, with nearly nine out of 10 smokers taking up the habit during their teenage years.

Flavoured smokeless tobacco products, such as vaping, have been blamed for making this unhealthy habit more appealing to the youth. But thanks to a tobacco education art initiative “Sibo Manqoba” (we are winners) young people are taking back their power and have joined a war to beat the scourge of child smokers through art.

Since the beginning of the year grade 5-7 pupils from various primary schools across the country have been working on creative artwork in the form of murals on how tobacco influences their school environment and why quitting tobacco makes one a winner.

The campaign, spearheaded by the education department in partnership with other government departments and advocacy groups, is aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of tobacco and e-cigarettes to the environment. This is in line with the World No Tobacco Day theme — “threat to our environment”. Partners to it include the National Council Against Smoking, Cancer Association of SA (Cansa), Medical Research Council (MRC), Heart and Stroke Foundation of SA and the SA Tobacco Free Youth Forum

After months of hard work, three Johannesburg schools — Sharonlea Primary in Randburg, Park Primary School in Lenasia and Zibambele Park Primary School in Soweto — have been selected as finalists in the schools mural art competition. The overall winner will be announced on Friday at an event to mark World No Tobacco Day , which is commemorated each year on May 31.

Student ambassadors and the educator from the winning school will be inducted as tobacco control champions, a programme championed by the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids and led by the African Tobacco Control Alliance (ATCA) in Africa.

Dr Moeng-Mahlangu, chief director responsible for health promotion and nutrition for the health department, said it’s hoped through the artwork project pupils and communities will become more aware of the risks associated with tobacco and the importance of the new Tobacco Control Bill, which seeks to regulate the use of e-cigarettes and completely ban public smoking.

“The campaign aims to have schools focus on maintaining a smoke-free environment and developing pupils’ knowledge, attitudes and skills in decision-making around smoking and e-cigarettes to better protect entire school communities,” she said.