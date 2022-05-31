×

South Africa

School closed as bats crawl around on classroom roofs

31 May 2022 - 08:11
The provincial department of employment and labour closed the school infested with bats.
The provincial department of employment and labour closed the school infested with bats.
Image: Limpopo Department of Employment and Labour

Limpopo’s department of employment and labour has closed a school in Musina due to an infestation of bats in classroom roofs.

The closure follows a proactive inspection by the occupational health and safety inspector at Sigonde Primary School.

It was identified that the school was not compliant with the OHS Act, which specifies that if the state of the building threatens or is likely to threaten the health and safety of people, then it should be prohibited with immediate effect from being occupied.

The school was closed on Friday.

The department said the school will remain closed until remedial action was taken as the mobile classroom used by grade two pupils was the only class which was functional.

“Grades R, one, four, five, six and seven had bats in the classroom roofs which pose danger to the health and safety of people and may cause sickness, disease and possible death,” said spokesperson Lerato Mashamba.

Educators also complained the bats were attracting snakes to the premises.

Acting provincial inspector Reckson Tshitshivheli said: “We do not leave anything to chance. Employers must make sure that at any given time they comply with OHS legislation. When they are not sure they must call us for advocacy so we can assist them to get their house in order.

“Inspections are our day-to-day business, when we come across any life-threatening situations we will, unfortunately, have to close the building. We commend our inspectors who do not compromise the health and safety of people and encourage them to continue to do their jobs to mitigate non-compliance.”

TimesLIVE

