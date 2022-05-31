Senzo Meyiwa’s killer and the gun that killed him were in the house, says defence lawyer

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has told the Pretoria high court the people who should be charged and questioned about what happened to him were those who were in the house with him before his killing.

Advocate Malesela Teffo put it to state witness Sgt Thabo Mosia that there are two cases that have been opened with regards to Meyiwa’s murder.

“The theory in [one] case is that according to their (investigating officers’) evaluation or finding of their investigations, it is nonsensical to say anybody entered the house ,” he said.

Teffo submitted to court that he fully backed the theory in a draft stating the killer and the murder weapon were in the house.

“According to this case seven people who were supposed to be arrested and charged were [already] in that house,” he said.

Teffo said according to the case, the suspects were Longwe Twala, Kelly Khumalo, Gladness [Ntombi] Khumalo, Zandile Khumalo, Tumelo Madlala, Mthokozisi Twala and Maggie Phiri, who allegedly cleaned the crime scene.

The draft had proposed they be charged for murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Reading from the draft, Teffo said it stated: “In that the accused who acted as perpetrator intentionally killed Meyiwa by shooting him. In that the accused did unlawfully and with intent defeated the ends of justice. Accused one to six hatched a plan to say they were robbed by an unknown person. Accused seven cleaned the scene before police arrival,” he said.

Meyiwa, who was at the time a celebrated goalkeeper for Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana, was gunned down in what was described as a botched robbery in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.