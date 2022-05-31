×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Sibanye-Stillwater rejects unions’ wage increase counter-offer as talks hit yet another deadlock

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
31 May 2022 - 09:43
Striking Sibanye-Stillwater gold mineworkers have camped on the lawns of the Union Buildings for three weeks.
Striking Sibanye-Stillwater gold mineworkers have camped on the lawns of the Union Buildings for three weeks.
Image: Alaister Russell

A counter-offer tabled by the two unions representing workers at the Sibanye-Stillwater gold mines was rejected on Monday evening as wage talks hit another stalemate.

The two unions, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), who had earlier on Monday rejected a new offer in the negotiations facilitated by the commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, had put forward a counter-offer.

The counter-offer would have seen workers get a R800 increase in the first year, a R3,000 one-off payment and 5% rise for officials and artisans.

Sibanye-Stillwater had proposed a R700 increase, R3,000 one-off payment and a 5% increase for officials and artisans.

For the second and third year Sibanye-Stillwater offered R1,000 and R900 increases respectively and a 5% increase for the other employee categories, while the unions’ counter-offer is for a 5.5% increase for the other categories in both the second and third years of the suggested multiyear wage increase deal.

NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu confirmed that Sibanye-Stillwater rejected the offer about 10pm on Monday, which led to negotiations hitting a deadlock.

“We will meet Sibanye-Stillwater again this morning (Tuesday) but this will be about agreeing on a way forward as these negotiations have deadlocked,” Mammburu said.

The talks started on Thursday last week after Sibanye-Stillwater called on the CCMA to intervene in the dispute in terms of section 150 of the Labour Relations Act.

Mineworkers downed tools in March after a deadlock regarding wage increases, leading to the shutdown of mining operations at Sibanye-Stillwater gold mines with striking workers now going three months without salaries.

More than 2,000 striking workers have taken their wage increase dispute to the seat of government, camping outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria and demanding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s intervention.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Striking mineworkers reject Sibanye-Stillwater’s new CCMA-facilitated offer

Thousands of striking mineworkers have camped outside the Union Buildings demanding Ramaphosa’s intervention
News
17 hours ago

Amplats wage deal with unions piles pressure on Sibanye

This week’s signing of Anglo American Platinum’s (Amplats) wage deal with unions will likely place the spotlight on peer Sibanye-Stillwater whose ...
Business Times
2 days ago

Drop the hostilities so a social compact can get SA back on track

What we see is an escalation in the rhetoric that can only drive the parties further apart and put paid to the president’s dream of an accord, ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  2. More bad weather heading to KZN, with damaging winds predicted South Africa
  3. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News
  4. Unisa VC in hot water over R72m laptop scheme News
  5. Victory from the grave for fired worker as City of Joburg gets order to pay up News

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings