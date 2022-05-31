Source of leaks from ConCourt likely from a judge, public protector claims

The matter will also be referred to the Hawks to investigate crimes which may have been committed in connection with the unsolicited SMSes sent to advocate Andrew Breitenbach SC by Abramjee and his accomplice(s) to unlawfully influence the outcome of a judicial process in pursuit of a manifestly nefarious motive.

“The matter is therefore closed,” Mkhwebane said.

She said the closing report is usually issued in cases where the allegations that gave rise to an investigation are unsubstantiated or if her office is not empowered by law to deal with the issue.

The investigation followed a text message that Abramjee sent to Breitenbach, the lead senior counsel for parliament's speaker, in April.

The text message led to the last-minute postponement of an urgent application in the Western Cape High Court to put the brakes on impeachment proceedings in parliament and to interdict Mkhwebane’s possible suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mkhwebane said as part of the preliminary investigation, her office considered information in the Pretoria Rekord newspaper of March 29 where the newspaper carried a story about a function held in honour of justice Jody Kollapen after his appointment to the apex court. She said the function was reportedly hosted by the Pretoria Legacy Foundation in Laudium, west of Pretoria. She said the newspaper referred to Kollapen as the chairperson of the foundation and Abramjee as its spokesperson.