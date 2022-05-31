×

South Africa

Was Senzo Meyiwa alive when he was taken to hospital?

31 May 2022 - 14:20
Advocate Malesela Teffo with the accused in the 2014 murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa during their trial in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on May 30 2022.
Advocate Malesela Teffo with the accused in the 2014 murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa during their trial in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on May 30 2022.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/Sowetan

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, alleging contamination of the crime scene, said on Tuesday he intends to bring a witness who will testify that the footballer died at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo — before being driven to hospital.

“The witness will further testify that when the deceased was taken to the hospital, he was taken by his car, driven by Kelly Khumalo,” said advocate Malesela Teffo.

Meyiwa was shot dead at the Vosloorus property in October 2014.

Teffo is cross-examining the first state witness, Sgt Thabo Mosia, who was the forensics expert on the scene.

Teffo put it to the court that “Meyiwa's body” being removed from the scene was a contamination of the crime scene.

State forensics witness made 'contradictory statements' about Senzo Meyiwa murder crime scene

A state forensics witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has made "contradictory statements" about his visit to the crime scene.
News
49 minutes ago

This is after Mosia told the court that when he went to Botshelong hospital, Meyiwa was already there, inside the hospital, where he was declared dead.

“When you say they took him to hospital to save his life, actually they were going to dump him at the hospital mortuary?” Teffo said.

He told the court the people who took Meyiwa to hospital had no medical training. 

“He was certified dead at 21:15 — he was officially declared [deceased], it was not that he arrived alive,” Teffo said.

Mosia said the trip to hospital was an attempt to save Meyiwa's life by the people around him and that was why the body wasn’t at the crime scene.

TimesLIVE

