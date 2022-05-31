Was Senzo Meyiwa alive when he was taken to hospital?

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, alleging contamination of the crime scene, said on Tuesday he intends to bring a witness who will testify that the footballer died at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo — before being driven to hospital.

“The witness will further testify that when the deceased was taken to the hospital, he was taken by his car, driven by Kelly Khumalo,” said advocate Malesela Teffo.

Meyiwa was shot dead at the Vosloorus property in October 2014.

Teffo is cross-examining the first state witness, Sgt Thabo Mosia, who was the forensics expert on the scene.

Teffo put it to the court that “Meyiwa's body” being removed from the scene was a contamination of the crime scene.