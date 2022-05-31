Western Cape celebrates as foreign tourists return in numbers

For the first time since Covid-19 wrecked tourism, one of SA’s flagship hotels is welcoming more foreign visitors than domestic guests.

Since March, almost 60% of clients at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town have been foreign after it mainly hosted domestic guests in 2020/21, said Sun International Hospitality COO Graham Wood. Historically, the hotel’s clientele is 80% foreign.

The V&A Waterfront hotel’s experience is mirrored across the Western Cape, according to Easter tourism figures.

Economic opportunities MEC Mireille Wenger said the April tourism report from Wesgro, the provincial trade and tourism promotion agency, showed “significant recovery rates at key attractions”.

Passengers who used the international and domestic terminals at Cape Town International Airport reached 70% of pre-pandemic levels, and hotel occupancy grew from 38% in April 2021 to 52%.

Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander said 21 aviation routes had been restored “and we have also seen a significant interest in establishing routes between Cape Town and new markets such as the US and Belgium”.