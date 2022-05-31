×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Western Cape celebrates as foreign tourists return in numbers

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
31 May 2022 - 14:53
PJ Powers performs at the Table Bay Hotel's 25th birthday party on May 30 2022.
PJ Powers performs at the Table Bay Hotel's 25th birthday party on May 30 2022.
Image: Esa Alexander

For the first time since Covid-19 wrecked tourism, one of SA’s flagship hotels is welcoming more foreign visitors than domestic guests.

Since March, almost 60% of clients at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town have been foreign after it mainly hosted domestic guests in 2020/21, said Sun International Hospitality COO Graham Wood. Historically, the hotel’s clientele is 80% foreign.

The V&A Waterfront hotel’s experience is mirrored across the Western Cape, according to Easter tourism figures.

Economic opportunities MEC Mireille Wenger said the April tourism report from Wesgro, the provincial trade and tourism promotion agency, showed “significant recovery rates at key attractions”.

Passengers who used the international and domestic terminals at Cape Town International Airport reached 70% of pre-pandemic levels, and hotel occupancy grew from 38% in April 2021 to 52%.

Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander said 21 aviation routes had been restored “and we have also seen a significant interest in establishing routes between Cape Town and new markets such as the US and Belgium”.

‘Make that an elephant, please’: Table Bay Hotel's extravagant, extraordinary 25 years

Cape Town’s Table Bay Hotel lifts the veil on of its star-studded guests — and some outlandish requests — in celebration of its silver anniversary.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Speaking at a function on Monday to mark the hotel’s 25th anniversary, Wood said the company expected to see tourism figures return to pre-Covid levels towards the end of next year.

“International arrivals into Cape Town are sitting at about 75% of pre-Covid levels,” Wood told TimesLIVE.

“I think this year we will go close to pre-Covid levels and it will be a catalyst for further rebound. I think we will start to see growth (beyond pre-Covid levels) at the back end of 2023.”

The group was also encouraged by the rapid recovery of conferencing, with Sun City predicted to beat its 2019 conference revenue this year.

However, the tourism sector needed government help to remove blockages such as onerous visa requirements which remain a deterrent for long-haul travellers, said Wood.

“The industry is quite frustrated with the lack of urgency, particularly when it comes to the visa regimen,” Wood said.

“We need to remove the barriers for people coming in.”

Visa-free status for some long-haul travellers, or visas-upon-arrival, were options to make SA more attractive, Wood said.

Removing blockages could see a massive growth in long-haul visitors, from the current 2.5-million mark to about 10-million, he said.

“It is all there for us because we are such a beautiful destination.”

Sun International Hospitality chief operating officer Graham Wood.
Sun International Hospitality chief operating officer Graham Wood.
Image: Esa Alexander

Monday’s anniversary event featured several celebrities, among them singer PJ Powers and former Springbok rugby captain Corne Krige. 

In a statement to mark the occasion, V&A Waterfront CEO David Green said: “It took vision and foresight of the founders to create the hotel in the first place and to develop it into one of the iconic hotels of Cape Town and SA, winning awards and hosting dignitaries and international superstar guests with excellence.”

Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for economic growth  James Vos congratulated the hotel.

“The hospitality industry has faced a great many challenges over the years, from the 2008 global financial crisis to the drought in the Mother City a few years ago and, of course Covid-19, but brands such as the Table Bay Hotel weather the storms through hard work and team spirit,” he said.

Notable guests since the hotel opened in 1997 include Michael Jackson, Michael Schumacher, Sir Tom Jones, Morgan Freeman, Nelson Mandela, Barack Obama, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Robert de Niro, Steve Tyler, Snoop Dog, Vanilla Ice and Robbie Williams.

Royal guests include Harold and Queen Sonja of Norway, Mohammed VI King of Morocco and Prince Albert of Monaco.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

BEE critical for economic recovery after Covid-19 pandemic: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says black economic empowerment is an integral part of SA’s economic reconstruction and recovery in the wake of the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Primates in SOS land deal as Covid takes bite out of monkey business

The owners of a Garden Route primate sanctuary are selling their R10m Garden Route property to the monkeys so they can never be evicted by humans.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | City of Tshwane bags silver in tourism festival awards

The city of Tshwane's 'Discover Tshwane' campaign won a silver award in the city tourism destinations category of the 2022 International Tourism Film ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  2. More bad weather heading to KZN, with damaging winds predicted South Africa
  3. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News
  4. Unisa VC in hot water over R72m laptop scheme News
  5. Victory from the grave for fired worker as City of Joburg gets order to pay up News

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings