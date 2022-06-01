Approved for the R350 grant? Don't head to a post office to collect your payment
Approved beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant have been reminded not to make their way to SA Post Office (Sapo) outlets to collect payments for June.
Beneficiaries will no longer receive their payments at Sapo branches due to “cash challenges” that are preventing people from collecting their social grants at cash pay points, including post offices, the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) announced.
Sassa said beneficiaries whose application status has been approved and have a payment date should collect their grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers or USave stores.
“If your status is approved and you have a payment date, your options have expanded to collect funds at merchant/retail outlets,” said the agency.
If your status is approved and you have an payment date, your options have expended to collect funds at merchant/retail outlets #SASSACARES #covid19srdgrant @The_DSD @nda_rsa @GCISMedia @GovernmentZA pic.twitter.com/HqO98ElNIs— SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) May 26, 2022
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi acknowledged the change may cause difficulties.
“R350 SRD grant beneficiaries are advised to take their identity document and cellphone number registered when they first applied because the OTP will be sent to that number to enable them to withdraw their grant,” he said.
Letsatsi said beneficiaries will be able to use their gold Sassa cards at supermarket tills to withdraw their funds.
How will I receive my payment?
Sassa said beneficiaries who have uncollected credit at Sapo/Postbank can collect at a Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers or USave store.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Letsatsi said applicants who do not choose a payment method and those who provide banking details that fail verification will be provided with an account within the Postbank environment.
“It is very important for the beneficiary to have the mobile phone used to register the application with him/her as well as his/her identity document when going to collect the grant. Once the ID number is entered into the system at the cashier’s till, the one-time pin will be sent to the registered phone number. Once this is accepted, the cash will be paid,” he said.
How I can change my payment option?
Letsatsi appealed to all beneficiaries to change their payment method to their personal bank account, saying this is the fastest and safest method to receive the grant.
Anyone who has challenges with changing the method of payment or updating the cellphone number can contact the Sassa help desk on 0800 60 10 11 or send an email to grantsenquiries@sassa.gov.za
Applicants must manage the grant electronically and not go to Sassa offices for assistance.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.