×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Brothers and businessman arrested for alleged Covid-19 PPE fraud in Mpumalanga

01 June 2022 - 09:50 By TimesLIVE
Three men arrested for alleged PPE fraud and corruption were released on R15,000 bail each. File photo.
Three men arrested for alleged PPE fraud and corruption were released on R15,000 bail each. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Oksana Smyshliaeva

A Mpumalanga department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) official, his brother and a businessman have been arrested in connection with personal protective equipment (PPE) fraud and corruption totalling R5.9m.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said the three were arrested by the Hawks in Mbombela on Monday. They appeared in the Mbombela magistrate’s court on charges of fraud and corruption and were released on R15,000 bail each. The case is due to return to court on July 28.

An SIU investigation in the Cogta department revealed the businessman’s company was solely requested to quote for the supply and delivery of PPE in March 2020. After the PPE contract was awarded, the company allegedly approached the Cogta official’s brother to take over the purchase without the approval of the department.

The government official allegedly financed the purchase.

Immediately after payment was received, a significant sum of money was transferred to the government official’s bank account, claimed the SIU.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

No foul play in R5.1m KZN PPE tender, says province as DA prepares to lay charges

While the DA prepares to open a criminal case over a R5.1m personal protective equipment tender, the KwaZulu-Natal arts and culture portfolio ...
News
2 months ago

Two denied bail in R1.9m police PPE tender case

The Johannesburg Specialised Crimes Court on Tuesday denied bail to James Ramanjalum, a former manager in the police supply chain, and businessman ...
News
3 months ago

Current and former cops among 15 arrested over PPE procurement

Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with corruption at the SA Police Service for the acquisition of personal protective equipment valued ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  2. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News
  3. More bad weather heading to KZN, with damaging winds predicted South Africa
  4. Households earning under R22,000pm can get City of Joburg debt written off South Africa
  5. Victory from the grave for fired worker as City of Joburg gets order to pay up News

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings