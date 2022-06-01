Cop who assessed Senzo Meyiwa crime scene admits it was 'challenging'

The crime scene expert who went to musician Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house shortly after footballer Senzo Meyiwa was shot there on Wednesday told the Pretoria high court that he had to halt investigations and wait for the crime scene management task team to help him.

Sgt Thabo Mosia said it was a conscious decision.

“It was a bit challenging. I had to stop to wait for the task team to come and assist me,” said Mosia.

He was under cross-examination in the trial.

The former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was gunned down in October 2014 in what was described as a botched robbery in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, in the presence of Khumalo, who was his girlfriend, and her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and his friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala.

Five men, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, have been charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

They all pleaded not guilty.

Mosia told the court that after receiving a call from Brig Philani Ndlovu and after making means to look for the address of the scene of the crime he met Ndlovu at the scene and acknowledged that there were other officers there, some inside the house.