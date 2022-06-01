×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Floyd Shivambu cleared of assaulting photographer

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
01 June 2022 - 17:18
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu's assault case has been quashed. File photo.
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu's assault case has been quashed. File photo.
Image: MASI LOSI

The Cape Town magistrate's court on Wednesday cleared EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu of a charge of common assault after his successful application for the court not to prosecute him at the close of the state’s case.

Magistrate Lindiwe Gura rejected the complainant’s and witnesses’ evidence as contradictory.

She added that one of the witnesses had even tailored his evidence to suit the state’s case.

Shivambu was charged with common assault after an incident at the parliamentary precinct on March 20 2018. 

WATCH | EFF's Floyd Shivambu 'assaults' journalist outside Parliament

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu was caught on camera assaulting a journalist on Tuesday.
Politics
4 years ago

Media24 photographer Adrian de Kock told the court that he took pictures of Shivambu after he alighted from a black SUV.

De Kock alleged that Shivambu told him he did not have permission to take his pictures and demanded that he delete them.

De Kock refused. He claimed Shivambu and two unidentified men attacked him.

After a protracted trial, the defence applied for discharge and the court granted it.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Judgment in Malema, Ndlozi assault trial expected next month

Judgment in the assault case of EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is expected on June 3.
News
3 weeks ago

Floyd Shivambu to face trial for alleged assault of journalist

The EFF's Floyd Shivambu has failed in his bid to avoid standing trial for allegedly assaulting a journalist in March 2018.
News
1 year ago

Floyd Shivambu applauds EFF members who assaulted guards in EC legislature

'Next time the fightback must be tenfold'
Politics
2 years ago

WATCH | EFF MP slaps man in Sona scuffle

A video has emerged of an EFF MP slapping a man in a suit during an altercation after the state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament on Friday.
Politics
3 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  2. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News
  3. More bad weather heading to KZN, with damaging winds predicted South Africa
  4. 'No Ferraris' for winner of R126m PowerBall jackpot South Africa
  5. Households earning under R22,000pm can get City of Joburg debt written off South Africa

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux