Your Covid-19 questions answered
Is neck pain a symptom of Covid-19?
Could Covid-19 be a literal pain in the neck?
While there are several well-known symptoms of Covid-19, including shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, fever, a cough, and tiredness, neck ache may also be a sign of infection.
The neck is among the areas most commonly cited for muscle aches in Covid-19 patients .
One study from The Egyptian Journal of Neurology, Psychiatry and Neurosurgery found as many as 62% of people with Covid-19 reported muscle pain and soreness, while an additional 10% to 15% experienced joint pain.
A more recent study in the International Journal of Current Pharmaceutical Review and Research found 10% to 15% of patients report muscle and body aches with the development of newer variants of the coronavirus.
The aches may persist long after infection.
A recent study in the Journal of Infection and Public Health reported muscle and body aches were the second most persistent symptoms after recovering from Covid-19. The most persistent symptom is fatigue.
The study surveyed 9,507 patients and sought to understand the “persistent symptoms in Covid-19 patients at least four weeks after the onset of infection, participants’ return to pre-Covid health status and associated risk factors”.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.