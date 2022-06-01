Is neck pain a symptom of Covid-19?

Could Covid-19 be a literal pain in the neck?

While there are several well-known symptoms of Covid-19, including shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, fever, a cough, and tiredness, neck ache may also be a sign of infection.

The neck is among the areas most commonly cited for muscle aches in Covid-19 patients .

One study from The Egyptian Journal of Neurology, Psychiatry and Neurosurgery found as many as 62% of people with Covid-19 reported muscle pain and soreness, while an additional 10% to 15% experienced joint pain.